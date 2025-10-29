360 One Portfolio Managers standalone net profit declines 93.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.91% to Rs 63.67 croreNet profit of 360 One Portfolio Managers declined 93.85% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 54.91% to Rs 63.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 141.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales63.67141.22 -55 OPM %76.8282.60 -PBDT12.6864.98 -80 PBT12.2864.67 -81 NP3.5056.90 -94
