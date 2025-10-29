Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 41.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 23.76% to Rs 3.75 crore

Net profit of Comfort Fincap rose 41.35% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.76% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.753.03 24 OPM %70.9367.66 -PBDT2.071.47 41 PBT2.051.45 41 NP1.471.04 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

