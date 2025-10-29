Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit rises 29.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.96% to Rs 1549.33 croreNet profit of Blue Dart Express rose 29.50% to Rs 81.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 1549.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1448.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1549.331448.46 7 OPM %16.2615.05 -PBDT239.83205.92 16 PBT109.3084.91 29 NP81.3862.84 30
