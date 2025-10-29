ICRA consolidated net profit rises 30.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.29% to Rs 136.58 croreNet profit of ICRA rose 30.20% to Rs 47.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 136.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 126.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales136.58126.12 8 OPM %35.5332.71 -PBDT68.5760.97 12 PBT64.3756.95 13 NP47.8136.72 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content