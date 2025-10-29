Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit declines 11.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.09% to Rs 1451.26 croreNet profit of Adani Total Gas declined 11.91% to Rs 163.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 185.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.09% to Rs 1451.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1218.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1451.261218.65 19 OPM %20.3525.09 -PBDT280.64298.75 -6 PBT218.93247.37 -11 NP163.49185.60 -12
