3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.17% to Rs 22.50 croreNet profit of 3B Blackbio DX declined 5.30% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.17% to Rs 22.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.59% to Rs 47.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.15% to Rs 96.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.5023.00 -2 96.4774.12 30 OPM %35.2042.96 -51.9444.50 - PBDT12.8214.03 -9 65.0845.39 43 PBT12.5413.73 -9 64.0044.33 44 NP8.408.87 -5 47.6532.73 46
