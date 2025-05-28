Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
3M India slips after Q4 PAT skids 60% YoY

3M India slips after Q4 PAT skids 60% YoY

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

3M India fell 1.13% to Rs 29,699.55 after the company's net profit fell 60% to Rs 71 crore, while revenue from operations rose 9% to Rs 1,198 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 225 crore in Q4 FY25, down 3% year-on-year, but up 46% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA came in at Rs 240 crore, down 2% YoY, but jumped 40% sequentially.

The company's net profit fell 38% while net sales rose 10% in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

For the full year FY25, revenue from operations grew 6% to Rs 4,446 crore, while net profit declined 18% to Rs 476 crore. EBITDA remained flat at Rs 840 crore, and PBT dipped 1% to Rs 773 crore compared to FY24.

 

Commenting on the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025, results Ramesh Ramadurai, managing director of 3M India, said "For the quarter, Transportation & Electronics grew 2.1%, Healthcare grew 13.5%, Safety & Industrial -14.4%, Consumer 14.9% versus prior year. For the Financial Year 2024-25, Healthcare business led the companys growth, followed by Consumer business. Our teams continued to execute well, with focus on customers and supply partners. I would like to thank our employees for their dedication and customer focus, and to all our stakeholders for their support to our Company."

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 160 and a special dividend of Rs 375 per equity share of Rs 10 each.

3M India is the Indian arm of the US-based multinational conglomerate 3M Company. The company operates across multiple sectors in India, offering a diverse range of products that cater to both industry and everyday consumers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

P&G Hygiene slips after Q4 PAT declines 42% QoQ to Rs 156 crore

Apollo Micro Systems spurts after bagging export order worth $13.37 mn

Volumes jump at Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd counter

FMCG shares fall

DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 11.36% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

