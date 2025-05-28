Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
P&G Hygiene slips after Q4 PAT declines 42% QoQ to Rs 156 crore

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care fell 1.64% to Rs 13,980 after the company's net profit declined 41.88% to Rs 156.10 crore, while revenue from operations dropped 20.52% to Rs 991.63 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit rose 1.12%, while revenue dipped 1.05% in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) fell 9.1% YoY to Rs 212.66 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses increased 2.08% YoY to Rs 798.10 crore. The cost of raw and packing materials consumed rose 6.95% YoY to Rs 175.40 crore, while employee benefits expense declined 17.84% YoY to Rs 49.37 crore in the same period.

 

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 7.18% to Rs 636.59 crore on a 3.07% rise in revenue to Rs 3,374.42 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 65 per equity share, amounting to a total payout of Rs 210.99 crore, subject to shareholder approval at the 61st Annual General Meeting. If approved, the dividend will be disbursed between 27 August and 23 September 2025.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of branded packaged fast-moving consumer goods in the femcare and healthcare businesses.

Apollo Micro Systems spurts after bagging export order worth $13.37 mn

Volumes jump at Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd counter

FMCG shares fall

DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 11.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Granules India consolidated net profit rises 11.26% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

