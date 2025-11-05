5paisa Capital consolidated net profit declines 56.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.43% to Rs 77.17 croreNet profit of 5paisa Capital declined 56.71% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.43% to Rs 77.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 100.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales77.17100.79 -23 OPM %29.7738.18 -PBDT15.1332.50 -53 PBT12.7429.31 -57 NP9.4821.90 -57
