Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 5paisa Capital consolidated net profit declines 56.71% in the September 2025 quarter

5paisa Capital consolidated net profit declines 56.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales decline 23.43% to Rs 77.17 crore

Net profit of 5paisa Capital declined 56.71% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.43% to Rs 77.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 100.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales77.17100.79 -23 OPM %29.7738.18 -PBDT15.1332.50 -53 PBT12.7429.31 -57 NP9.4821.90 -57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Orient Green Power Company consolidated net profit rises 21.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Orient Green Power Company consolidated net profit rises 21.16% in the September 2025 quarter

R S Software (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.92 crore in the September 2025 quarter

R S Software (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.92 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit rises 110.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit rises 110.11% in the September 2025 quarter

LMW consolidated net profit rises 67.29% in the September 2025 quarter

LMW consolidated net profit rises 67.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Tracxn Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.56 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tracxn Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.56 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO GMPBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon