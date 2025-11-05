LMW consolidated net profit rises 67.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.88% to Rs 821.88 croreNet profit of LMW rose 67.29% to Rs 40.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 821.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 768.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales821.88768.99 7 OPM %5.364.19 -PBDT85.0861.94 37 PBT54.9233.80 62 NP40.9224.46 67
