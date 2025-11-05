Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit rises 110.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.36% to Rs 105.05 croreNet profit of Shiva Texyarn rose 110.11% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.36% to Rs 105.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales105.0595.19 10 OPM %12.7110.36 -PBDT10.767.29 48 PBT7.053.68 92 NP5.822.77 110
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content