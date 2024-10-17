Business Standard
Board of Infosys approves acquisition of Blitz 24-893 SE

Board of Infosys approves acquisition of Blitz 24-893 SE

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

At meeting held on 17 October 2024

The Board of Infosys at its meeting held on 17 October 2024 has approved the acquisition of Blitz 24-893 SE through Infosys Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, for a consideration of EUR 135,000 including cash.

Blitz 24-893 SE was incorporated in August 2024 and the company does not have any operations. The objective of the entity would be to provide Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology (IT) enabled services post acquisition.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

