7NR Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of 7NR Retail remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 442.00% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.710.501.48-6.00-0.12-0.18-0.160.170.100.10

