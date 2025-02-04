Business Standard

98.15% of Rs 2000 banknotes returned; Rs 6,577 cr worth notes still with public

Image

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

The Reserve Bank on Monday said 98.15 per cent of the 2000 rupee denomination banknotes have been returned to the banking system, and only Rs 6,577 crore worth of such notes are with the public. On May 19, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of the currency notes was announced, has declined to Rs 6,577 crore at the close of business on January 31, 2025, the RBI said in a statement.

 

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

