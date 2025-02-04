Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thomas Cook (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd, Trent Ltd and Paradeep Phosphates Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 February 2025.

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd, Trent Ltd and Paradeep Phosphates Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 February 2025.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd lost 12.53% to Rs 143.1 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54887 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd tumbled 9.30% to Rs 575. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33517 shares in the past one month.

 

Ajanta Pharma Ltd crashed 6.69% to Rs 2787.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5605 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3836 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Parliament session LIVE: Take strict action against those behind Maha Kumbh tragedy, says Akhilesh

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties Q3 results: Net profit surges 161% to Rs 162.64 crore

Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata's aide Shantanu Naidu promoted to new position at Tata Motors

vote

Delhi Election 2025: Step-by-step guide to checking your name in voter list

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Delhi elections 2025 LIVE news: EC hits back at AAP, says not run by one person

Trent Ltd pared 5.86% to Rs 5775.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72093 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32616 shares in the past one month.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd corrected 5.76% to Rs 111.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dredging Corp Q3 PAT slips 41% YoY to Rs 16 crore

Dredging Corp Q3 PAT slips 41% YoY to Rs 16 crore

Shankara Building Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shankara Building Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at NLC India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at NLC India Ltd counter

Paradeep Phosphates tanks after Q3 PAT decline 30% QoQ to Rs 159 crore

Paradeep Phosphates tanks after Q3 PAT decline 30% QoQ to Rs 159 crore

Japan's Nikkei average climbed 0.72%

Japan's Nikkei average climbed 0.72%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBudget Session 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025JEE Mains 2025IND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon