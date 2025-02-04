Business Standard

Volumes soar at NLC India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

NLC India Ltd clocked volume of 352.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.64 lakh shares

Castrol India Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Sundaram Finance Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 February 2025.

NLC India Ltd clocked volume of 352.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.64 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.48% to Rs.229.27. Volumes stood at 11.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Castrol India Ltd saw volume of 214.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.95 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.46% to Rs.187.87. Volumes stood at 19.35 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Tata Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 50.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.19 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.24% to Rs.915.85. Volumes stood at 8.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundaram Finance Ltd notched up volume of 4.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76498 shares. The stock rose 7.24% to Rs.4,624.00. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 6.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.09% to Rs.1,734.95. Volumes stood at 89278 shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

