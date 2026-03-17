A B Infrabuild receives project worth Rs 48.67 cr

From East Coast Railway, Indian Railways

A B Infrabuild has received letter of acceptance from East Coast Railways, Indian Railways for a new project worth Rs 48.67 crore

(i) Construction of Road Over Bridge 1x36.0 m composite girder +2x24.0 m composite girder for railway portion (bridge proper) and 2x24.0 m composite girder outside railway portion in lieu of LC No.-360 at Km 665/19 21 in between Mandasa-Summadevi stations on Howrah-Vishakhapatnam main line under Khurda road Division.

(ii) Technical Services for undertaking Feasibility Study, Detailed Project Report and Design Development for elimination of 09 Level Crossings through construction of ROB/RUB, FOB, drainage improvements and rebuilding works on East Coast Railway.

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