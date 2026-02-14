A B Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 16.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.84% to Rs 74.41 crore

Net profit of A B Infrabuild rose 16.13% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.84% to Rs 74.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.74.4175.0414.6613.099.538.648.307.226.125.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News