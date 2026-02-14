Narayana Hrudayalaya standalone net profit declines 4.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 968.78 crore

Net profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya declined 4.39% to Rs 75.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 968.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 865.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.968.78865.0421.1418.11191.48144.02144.54101.4475.7479.22

