Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gautam Gems standalone net profit declines 30.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Gautam Gems standalone net profit declines 30.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

Sales decline 1.22% to Rs 12.95 crore

Net profit of Gautam Gems declined 30.77% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.22% to Rs 12.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.9513.11 -1 OPM %1.391.37 -PBDT0.150.18 -17 PBT0.120.16 -25 NP0.090.13 -31

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

