Gautam Gems standalone net profit declines 30.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gautam Gems declined 30.77% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.22% to Rs 12.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12.9513.111.391.370.150.180.120.160.090.13

