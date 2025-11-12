A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.37% to Rs 10.46 croreNet Loss of A B M International reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 37.37% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.4616.70 -37 OPM %-4.40-3.53 -PBDT-0.40-0.50 20 PBT-0.41-0.51 20 NP-0.41-0.51 20
