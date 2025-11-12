Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 3.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.92% to Rs 2354.53 croreNet profit of Container Corporation Of India rose 3.64% to Rs 378.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 365.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.92% to Rs 2354.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2287.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2354.532287.75 3 OPM %24.4525.44 -PBDT644.86692.38 -7 PBT497.58526.07 -5 NP378.70365.40 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content