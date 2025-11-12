Magadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.17% to Rs 324.41 croreNet loss of Magadh Sugar & Energy reported to Rs 10.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.17% to Rs 324.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 323.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales324.41323.85 0 OPM %0.556.44 -PBDT-6.0014.03 PL PBT-13.697.42 PL NP-10.355.37 PL
