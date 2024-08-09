A B M International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.95 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.03% to Rs 29.14 crore

Net profit of A B M International reported to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.03% to Rs 29.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.29.1424.909.99-4.542.96-1.082.95-1.092.95-1.09