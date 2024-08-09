Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 46.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.57% to Rs 136.82 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Moksh Ornaments rose 46.41% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.57% to Rs 136.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 132.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.136.82132.103.201.973.032.082.992.042.241.53