Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 46.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.57% to Rs 136.82 croreNet profit of Moksh Ornaments rose 46.41% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.57% to Rs 136.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 132.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales136.82132.10 4 OPM %3.201.97 -PBDT3.032.08 46 PBT2.992.04 47 NP2.241.53 46
