A F Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 73.72% to Rs 5.35 croreNet profit of A F Enterprises reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 73.72% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.01% to Rs 8.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content