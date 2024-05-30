Business Standard
A F Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Sales decline 73.72% to Rs 5.35 crore
Net profit of A F Enterprises reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 73.72% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.01% to Rs 8.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.3520.36 -74 8.5024.29 -65 OPM %1.68-5.55 --9.29-17.91 - PBDT0.55-1.77 LP 0.380.82 -54 PBT0.28-2.44 LP -0.73-0.43 -70 NP0.33-1.94 LP 00.37 -100
First Published: May 30 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

