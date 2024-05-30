K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.75% to Rs 66.00 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 25.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 50.34% to Rs 264.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 532.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of K G Denim reported to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.75% to Rs 66.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.66.0091.35264.46532.55-6.00-7.93-0.50-0.53-11.26-12.96-23.62-21.46-14.41-17.55-38.33-37.29-8.64-13.28-25.61-27.98