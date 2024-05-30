Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 20.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.55% to Rs 98.91 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 33.43% to Rs 7.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.13% to Rs 373.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 406.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Him Teknoforge rose 20.13% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.55% to Rs 98.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.