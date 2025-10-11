Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 0.87% in the September 2025 quarter

AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 0.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 82.38% to Rs 7.97 crore

Net profit of AAA Technologies rose 0.87% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 82.38% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.974.37 82 OPM %15.1829.52 -PBDT1.631.64 -1 PBT1.551.53 1 NP1.161.15 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 36.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Priya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the September 2025 quarter

NTPC Green Energy inks MoU with ENEOS Corporation (ENEOS)

Hindustan Construction receives contract worth Rs 204 cr from Hindalco

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

