Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 36.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 33.48 croreNet profit of Intense Technologies declined 36.73% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 33.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales33.4841.85 -20 OPM %10.6916.30 -PBDT5.467.41 -26 PBT3.866.24 -38 NP3.175.01 -37
