Monday, August 11, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aadhaar Face Authentications hit all time high of 19.36 Crore transactions in Jul-25

Aadhaar Face Authentications hit all time high of 19.36 Crore transactions in Jul-25

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Aadhaar Face Authentication recorded an all-time high with 19.36 crore transactions in July 2025, as against 5.77 crore such transaction during the same period in previous fiscal. The growth indicates its growing adoption, usage and utility for both availing and providing services. Aadhaar Face Authentication solution is also showing a consistent growth month on month as well. The July face authentication transactions are a 22% growth over June. July also recorded the highest ever face authentication transactions in a single day - over 1.22 crore (on 1 July 2025); the previous high was recorded on 1 March 2025, when over 1.07 crore such transactions were executed.

 

Aadhaar face authentication has also been integrated with the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP). It is facilitating eligible beneficiaries to get their social security benefits in a secure and contactless method. Since July, 13.66 lakh beneficiaries have authenticated themselves using face authentication. Overall, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recorded 221 crore Aadhaar authentication transaction in July, a 3.8% growth over the corresponding period last year. Similarly, in July, 39.56 Cr e-KYC transactions were carried out.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin gains after launching Glucagon for Injection in U.S. market

Lupin gains after launching Glucagon for Injection in U.S. market

Lemon Tree rises after Q1 PAT spurts 93% YoY to Rs 38 crore

Lemon Tree rises after Q1 PAT spurts 93% YoY to Rs 38 crore

Volumes spurt at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

Nifty above 24,400 level; PSU Bank shares jump

Nifty above 24,400 level; PSU Bank shares jump

HBL Engineering spurts after Q1 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 143 cr

HBL Engineering spurts after Q1 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 143 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon