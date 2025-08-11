Monday, August 11, 2025 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 24,400 level; PSU Bank shares jump

Nifty above 24,400 level; PSU Bank shares jump

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded hovered above the 24,400 level. Investors awaited for economic data releases, including WPI, CPI and trade balance, scheduled for later this week.

PSU Bank shares advanced after declining the past trading session.

At 10:25IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 242.14 points or 0.31% to 80,098.88. The Nifty 50 index added 73.95 points or 0.31% to 24,439.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.34%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index remained unchanged 0.00%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,602 shares rose and 1,756 shares fell. A total of 136 shares were unchanged.

 

Earnings Today:

Also Read

DLF, DLF Mumbai

Luxury homes to prime rentals: DLF's ₹33,500 cr expansion plan decoded

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts; Nifty above 24,450; Consumer durables slide; TaMo up 2.5%

Gemini Live

Gemini Live gets real-time access to Google Calendar, Tasks and Keep apps

doms

Doms Industries jumps 8% on Q1 beat, positive outlook; JM Fin says 'Buy'

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

US green card age rule change: How it may hit children, H-1B visa holders

Ashoka Buildcon (down 4.42%), Astral(up 0.33%), Awfis Space Solutions(up 0.92%), Bajaj Consumer Care(down 0.98%), Bata India(up 0.06%), Belrise Industries (down 1%), BEML(up 2.17%), Capacite Infraprojects(down 0.36%), Cello World(down 2.05%), Dollar Industries(down 0.46%), Esab India(down 0.66%), Eureka Forbes(down 0.10%), Goldiam International(up 1.30%), Goodyear India(down 0.04%), HLE Glascoat(down 1.25%), Ipca Laboratories(down 1.52%), JM Financial (down 0.45%), KNR Constructions(down 0.93%), Krsnaa Diagnostics(down 1.23%), Man Industries (India)(down 1.48%), Muthoot Microfin (down 1.82%), Som Distilleries & Breweries(up 0.71%) will announce their result later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 1.64% to 6,994.15. The index dropped 0.41% in the past trading session.

Indian Bank (up 2.37%), State Bank of India (up 2.03%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.62%), Bank of India (up 1.43%), Union Bank of India (up 1.36%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.28%), Canara Bank (up 1.12%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.36%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.11%) and Central Bank of India (up 0.03%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Jupiter Wagons (JWL) rose 0.71%. The company said that it has bagged an order worth Rs 242.41 crore from GATX India for the manufacturing and supply of 583 specialised wagons.

Jyoti Structures climbed 2.99% after the company secured a Rs 639 crore order for 765 kV and 400 kV transmission line projects in India on a turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HBL Engineering spurts after Q1 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 143 cr

HBL Engineering spurts after Q1 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 143 cr

Olectra Greentech gains as Q1 PAT jumps 7% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Olectra Greentech gains as Q1 PAT jumps 7% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Mahindra Logistics jumps on launch of Alyte urban mobility service

Mahindra Logistics jumps on launch of Alyte urban mobility service

India's forex reserves decline under $690 billion mark

India's forex reserves decline under $690 billion mark

Yatharth Hospital gains on MSCI entry

Yatharth Hospital gains on MSCI entry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon