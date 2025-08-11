Lupin gains after launching Glucagon for Injection in U.S. market

Lupin rose 1.04% to Rs 1,936.75 after the company announced the launch of Glucagon for Injection USP, 1 mg/vial, packaged in an emergency kit, in the United States.
The product is bioequivalent to Eli Lilly and company's Glucagon for Injection, 1 mg/vial, and is used in the treatment of severe hypoglycaemia in paediatric and adult patients with diabetes mellitus. It is also indicated as a diagnostic aid during radiologic examinations to temporarily inhibit gastrointestinal motility in adult patients.
According to IQVIA MAT (June 2025) data, Glucagon for Injection USP, 1 mg/vial packaged in an emergency kit, had estimated annual sales of $122 million in the U.S. market.
Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.
Lupins consolidated net profit jumped 52.13% to Rs 1,219.03 crore on 11.78% increase in income from operations to Rs 6,163.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content