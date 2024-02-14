Sensex (    %)
                        
Kothari Fermentation &amp; Biochem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:22 PM IST
Sales decline 4.16% to Rs 28.58 crore
Net profit of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.16% to Rs 28.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 29.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales28.5829.82 -4 OPM %9.48-0.37 -PBDT1.86-0.90 LP PBT0.45-2.34 LP NP0.38-2.34 LP
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

