Sales decline 4.16% to Rs 28.58 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.16% to Rs 28.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 29.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.28.5829.829.48-0.371.86-0.900.45-2.340.38-2.34