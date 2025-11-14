Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 10.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.93% to Rs 133.80 croreNet profit of Aarnav Fashions rose 10.23% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 133.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales133.80104.59 28 OPM %5.526.81 -PBDT5.174.82 7 PBT3.162.89 9 NP2.372.15 10
