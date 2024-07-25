Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 673.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.32% to Rs 88.36 crore

Net profit of Aarnav Fashions rose 673.91% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.32% to Rs 88.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.88.3678.677.876.654.182.102.390.321.780.23