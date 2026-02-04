Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Drugs standalone net profit declines 12.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Aarti Drugs standalone net profit declines 12.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 2.77% to Rs 528.80 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs declined 12.17% to Rs 33.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.77% to Rs 528.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 514.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales528.80514.54 3 OPM %8.0011.71 -PBDT36.5864.05 -43 PBT21.7152.03 -58 NP33.8438.53 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SignatureGlobal India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.34 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SignatureGlobal India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.34 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Global Surfaces reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Global Surfaces reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kiran Vyapar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.45 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kiran Vyapar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.45 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit declines 0.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit declines 0.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNifty Price PredictionWeather TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance