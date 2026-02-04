Aarti Drugs standalone net profit declines 12.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.77% to Rs 528.80 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs declined 12.17% to Rs 33.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.77% to Rs 528.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 514.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.528.80514.548.0011.7136.5864.0521.7152.0333.8438.53

