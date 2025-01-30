Business Standard

Aarti Industries acquires 49% stake in 16.50 MW renewable energy project SPV

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Aarti Industries has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with 'Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions' and 'Clean Max Indus'. This transaction entails acquisition of 49% Equity Shares / Voting Rights by the Company in 'Clean Max Indus' - a SPV formed to set up a 16.50 MW Wind - Solar hybrid power project to cater the Company's power requirement.

This is in line with the Company's commitment towards procuring power through renewable resources. The delivery of renewable power is expected to start by / before H1/FY26-27. This will support the Company in reducing its power costs.

