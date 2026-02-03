Aarti Industries consolidated net profit rises 189.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.77% to Rs 2318.00 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries rose 189.13% to Rs 133.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.77% to Rs 2318.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1843.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

