Corona Remedies consolidated net profit declines 8.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.03% to Rs 342.42 crore

Net profit of Corona Remedies declined 8.19% to Rs 41.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.03% to Rs 342.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 297.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.342.42297.6924.2923.3283.7667.9774.3158.2841.2744.95

