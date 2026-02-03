eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 36.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.41% to Rs 188.01 crore

Net profit of eMudhra rose 36.72% to Rs 28.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.41% to Rs 188.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 138.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

