Arco Leasing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Arco Leasing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net loss of Arco Leasing reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.050.08 -38 OPM %-960.0050.00 -PBDT-0.480.04 PL PBT-0.480.04 PL NP-0.490.02 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

