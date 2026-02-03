PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 56.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.93% to Rs 1412.13 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast rose 56.70% to Rs 61.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 45.93% to Rs 1412.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 967.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1412.13967.698.288.80101.1069.9679.1253.5761.9639.54

