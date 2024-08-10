Aarti Industries consolidated net profit rises 95.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.19% to Rs 1855.00 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries rose 95.71% to Rs 137.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 70.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.19% to Rs 1855.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1414.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.