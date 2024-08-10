Southern Gas standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.65% to Rs 6.56 crore

Net profit of Southern Gas rose 42.86% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.65% to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.