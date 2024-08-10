Step Two Corporation standalone net profit rises 1066.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 2.28 croreNet profit of Step Two Corporation rose 1066.67% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.280.38 500 OPM %92.5455.26 -PBDT2.110.20 955 PBT2.110.20 955 NP1.750.15 1067
