Aarti Industries standalone net profit rises 83.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 2085.00 croreNet profit of Aarti Industries rose 83.64% to Rs 101.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 2085.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1717.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2085.001717.00 21 OPM %13.6211.59 -PBDT186.00145.00 28 PBT66.0037.00 78 NP101.0055.00 84
