Aarti Industries standalone net profit rises 83.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Aarti Industries standalone net profit rises 83.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 2085.00 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries rose 83.64% to Rs 101.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 2085.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1717.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2085.001717.00 21 OPM %13.6211.59 -PBDT186.00145.00 28 PBT66.0037.00 78 NP101.0055.00 84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit declines 23.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Andhra Paper reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Goodyear India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, GMM Pfaudler, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma

GIFT Nifty hints at weak opening for equities; all eyes on Chinese trade data

Welspun Enterprises bags Rs 3,145-cr BMC water treatment project

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

