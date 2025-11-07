Andhra Paper reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.24% to Rs 362.08 croreNet loss of Andhra Paper reported to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 41.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.24% to Rs 362.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 432.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales362.08432.28 -16 OPM %-1.8812.10 -PBDT-0.8478.77 PL PBT-27.7557.80 PL NP-20.2641.72 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content