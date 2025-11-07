Friday, November 07, 2025 | 08:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Welspun Enterprises bags Rs 3,145-cr BMC water treatment project

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Welspun Enterprises announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 3,145 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to develop a 910 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plant at Panjrapur, Maharashtra.

The project involves comprehensive civil, mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation works, including the construction of a treated water sump and pumping station. Welspun Enterprises will design and build the facility within 48 months, followed by 15 years of operation and maintenance.

This contract has significantly strengthened the companys order book. As of 30 June 2025, the standalone order book stood at approximately Rs 11,962 crore, which has now risen to around Rs 14,627 crore (excluding Q2 execution).

 

BK Goenka, Chairman of Welspun World, said, The Panjrapur WTP project marks yet another significant step in Welspun Enterprises journey towards becoming a leading player in the water sector. After completion of this project and the 2000 MLD Bhandup WTP, we will be treating nearly 70% of Mumbais freshwater requirement, a milestone that resonates deeply with Welspun Worlds vision of Har Ghar se Har Dil Tak Welspun. We are also making strong progress on the 418 MLD Dharavi Wastewater Treatment Facility, which, along with our other water and tunnelling projects in Mumbai, will enhance water reuse, promote circularity, and embody our guiding principles of Green, Growth, and Governance.

Welspun Enterprises is engaged in the civil construction contract. They are offering various types of works, such as mass housing and township, multi-storied buildings, and industrial projects for coal mines, fertilizer plants, petrochemicals, and water-retaining structures.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit declined 7.4% year on year to Rs 90.76 crore on a 9.1% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 845.05 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

