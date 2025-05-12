Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Pharmalabs Q4 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 88 cr

Aarti Pharmalabs Q4 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 88 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Aarti Pharmalabs reported 35.38% increased in consolidated net profit to Rs 88.34 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 65.25 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 11.46% YoY to Rs 563.78 crore in in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax was at Rs 114.62 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, up 19.70% from Rs 95.75 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses increased 8.61% to Rs 447.55 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 412.05 crore reported in Q4 FY24. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 185.45 crore (down 7.97% YoY), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 43.37 crore (up 43.37% YoY) and finance costs stood at Rs 6.58 crore (up 40.59% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit rose 25.58% to Rs 272.40 crore on a 14.16% increase in revenue to Rs 2,115.07 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. Subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the company.

Also Read

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 2,200 pts at 81,650, Nifty at 24,700; VIX down 18% on India-Pak truce

Social Media

New Zealand eyes social media ban for under-16s; law possible by 2026

Delhi airport, Airport

Operations normal at Delhi Airport, advisory warns of possible delays

flight plane

IndiGo, SpiceJet: Aviation stocks fly amid easing tensions between Ind-Pak

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's reshaping of higher education tests US' appeal for int'l students

Aarti Pharmalabs (APL) is an established, internationally recognized manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), pharmaceutical intermediates, new chemical entities (NCE), and xanthine derivatives situated in India.

The counter declined 1.33% to Rs 757.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Eveready Inds gains after Q4 PAT climbs 29% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Eveready Inds gains after Q4 PAT climbs 29% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Nifty trades tad above 24,700 level; realty shares rally

Nifty trades tad above 24,700 level; realty shares rally

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Relaxo Footwears Q4 PAT tumbles 8% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Relaxo Footwears Q4 PAT tumbles 8% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Wall Street Mixed Amid Trade Hopes, Corporate Earnings Swings and Global Market Moves

Wall Street Mixed Amid Trade Hopes, Corporate Earnings Swings and Global Market Moves

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySMBC Yes Bank DealDelhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon